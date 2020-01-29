Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265579 29-Jan-2020 09:30
Installing it as I type 

Banana?
  # 2409494 29-Jan-2020 09:39
Will it stop my iPhone 11 pro from getting hot? I suspect not, but I'll download it anyway. Thanks for the heads up

 

 



  # 2409497 29-Jan-2020 09:44
trig42:

 

Will it stop my iPhone 11 pro from getting hot? I suspect not, but I'll download it anyway. Thanks for the heads up

 

 

 

 

 

 

My SE managed to discharge its self in 10 minutes, it got REALLY hot.

 

Now have an 11.

 
 
 
 


  # 2409500 29-Jan-2020 09:47
I was hoping a fix to allow you to actually delete emails from gmail accounts via the ios mail app. No such luck. They all get archived. 

 

 

 

Edit: spelling

  # 2409503 29-Jan-2020 09:55
SheriffNZ:

 

I was hoping a fix to allow you to actually delete emails from gmail accounts via the ios mail app. No such luck. They all get archived. 

 

 

 

Edit: spelling

 

 

This is configured in your gmail account settings on your phone - make-swiping-delete-or-archive-for-gmail-in-iphone-mail-1172548

 

When I used gmail I always made this change.




  # 2409555 29-Jan-2020 10:51
I am reluctant to install any more ios updates after such a massive fail on Apples behalf. I dont know anyone with an iphone that hasnt had issues since 13 dropped. Their lack of communication on the whole issue is also a fail. SOm many people must have wasted countless hours refreshing etc.

  # 2409564 29-Jan-2020 11:09
I figure it can't get any worse so might as well install it.

 

 

Hoping it fixes mobile data usage for me, which results in most of my data being used in 'system services' for 'home screen', 'itunes accounts' and a few others. Crazy wastage. Keeping mobile data off all the time now until I need it, and double checking it's off before using itunes

  # 2409575 29-Jan-2020 11:10
I'm still getting mail refresh issues (get a notification of new mail, but doesn't show in inbox and have to refresh), hopefully this resolves them. Also, even apps that have mobile data turned off still use it - you can see the data used by the app increase when you open it.

 
 
 
 


  # 2409585 29-Jan-2020 11:22
geekiegeek:

 

SheriffNZ:

 

I was hoping a fix to allow you to actually delete emails from gmail accounts via the ios mail app. No such luck. They all get archived. 

 

 

 

Edit: spelling

 

 

This is configured in your gmail account settings on your phone - make-swiping-delete-or-archive-for-gmail-in-iphone-mail-1172548

 

When I used gmail I always made this change.

 

 

Thanks, I have it set as delete already, but it still archives. I've read somewhere that it's a current bug.

