Will it stop my iPhone 11 pro from getting hot? I suspect not, but I'll download it anyway. Thanks for the heads up
Will it stop my iPhone 11 pro from getting hot? I suspect not, but I'll download it anyway. Thanks for the heads up
My SE managed to discharge its self in 10 minutes, it got REALLY hot.
Now have an 11.
I was hoping a fix to allow you to actually delete emails from gmail accounts via the ios mail app. No such luck. They all get archived.
This is configured in your gmail account settings on your phone - make-swiping-delete-or-archive-for-gmail-in-iphone-mail-1172548
When I used gmail I always made this change.
I am reluctant to install any more ios updates after such a massive fail on Apples behalf. I dont know anyone with an iphone that hasnt had issues since 13 dropped. Their lack of communication on the whole issue is also a fail. SOm many people must have wasted countless hours refreshing etc.
I figure it can't get any worse so might as well install it.
Hoping it fixes mobile data usage for me, which results in most of my data being used in 'system services' for 'home screen', 'itunes accounts' and a few others. Crazy wastage. Keeping mobile data off all the time now until I need it, and double checking it's off before using itunes
I'm still getting mail refresh issues (get a notification of new mail, but doesn't show in inbox and have to refresh), hopefully this resolves them. Also, even apps that have mobile data turned off still use it - you can see the data used by the app increase when you open it.
Thanks, I have it set as delete already, but it still archives. I've read somewhere that it's a current bug.