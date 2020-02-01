Looking to get a wireless charger for my iPhone XR and see some Anker 10W chargers say 7.5W for iPhone (Apple regulated this) and other only 5W?
What exactly can ‘optimised for Apple’ actually mean here?
https://www.trademe.co.nz/mobile-phones/accessories/chargers/docks-cradles-stands/auction-2511569757.htm
Surely if it matches the Qi standard and supports 10W it’ll happily do the 7.5W Apple lets their phones charge at?
Here’s the one that somehow only supports iPhones for 5W
https://www.trademe.co.nz/mobile-phones/accessories/chargers/wall-chargers/auction-2511569522.htm