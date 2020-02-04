Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Apple iOS and devices iOS Dual-SIM Experience - Questions


Human
Uber Geek

Uber Geek

Subscriber

# 265669 4-Feb-2020 15:28
I got an iPhone 11 Pro when they were released and am loving the phone. For many years now, I've had a work phone as well, for those weeks when I'm on-call etc.

 

I would love to have just one phone, but have a few questions about how a dual line setup will work.

 

 

 

NB: I am not asking if you can turn OFF a line (thus disabling data, cell... all connectivity). That I know you can do.

 

1. Can I mute a singular line, but still allow texts and alerts to come through (VM) etc.? (when not on call and after hours, I want work phone muted)

 

2. (sort of related) Can DnD apply to a singular line, but allow the other line to ring freely? (I'm on call, need the phone to ring, but want personal phone on DnD)

 

3. can I set certain hours in which this second line (work line) is in mute, separately from my main personal line?

 

 

 

My guess is these questions speak more to advanced features not yet available in iOS. But I can dream....
I'm guessing I'll need to retain my work phone for a while longer to maintain a bit of church and state in my personal life. Last thing I want is to get calls during personal time (but would still like to see messages and use data from work plan).

 

 

 

 

 

 





743 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2412527 4-Feb-2020 15:51
As a previous OnePlus 6T and 7Pro owner, I am not sure you could achieve the above with a dual SIM Android, let alone with iOS (considering dual SIM has been around on Android for a while now)

727 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2412530 4-Feb-2020 16:02
Just checked, it doesn’t look like it, only as you say, turn each line on or off

