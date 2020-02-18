I have just ordered my first iPad via my credit reward program, so it was virtually free to buy.

Reading the online reviews, it seems if you want to just consume content, e.g. browsing, view streaming, reading, you really dont need to go past a the newish iPad 7-gen.

iPadOS seems to be a big change from the standard iOS, so that might make it a better.

I'll probably put on the standard news and search apps and some streaming apps, like netflix and youtube and if they got it TVNZ and 3Now ondemand. I may even try listening to music via spotify (I like the fact it still has a 3.5 stereo port)

While it is not a huge step up from the previous gen iPad, it really is a step up from not actually having one ... LOL!

If it does catch on for me, I may stretch to getting a keyboard (is it essential) and/or a pencil.