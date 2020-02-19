Every time I try and use Apple Pay it says my address is invalid. I have checked it and re-entered it. It isn't invalid.
What is going on? Anyone know?
I had this for a while, especially when paying for things via Apple Pay online (card worked fine on watch and phone with paywave) - was incredibly frustrating. I can't entirely remember what the eventual fix was - but if memory serves me right it was to do with the suburb field
Once I had Wellington in Suburb and City it seemed to start working perfectly
Does your address show up on other sites where you have to begin typing it, then select the correct one from a pre-populated list - eg. as on this NZ Post site?:
