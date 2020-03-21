Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices Good and easy to use Voice to Text app for IOS?


5225 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#268474 21-Mar-2020 13:54
A lawyer friend of mine currently uses a dictation device to dicate his letters. The audio files are then on the network for the secretary to type up.  She has a foot pedal where she can pause and go back the dictation. There is an application on both his desktop and hers so when an audio file arrives (he puts his dicatation machine into a USB dock and it automatically transfers the audio to the network) she can start working on it.

 

He wanted to know if he and the receptionist were working remotely how could he do that?  Rather than try to install all the dictation software on their home PC's I was wondering voice to text would be even better. I not familiar with IOS but on Android (I am using a Pixel 4XL but it was fine on other devices also) Google's voice to text is very accurate.  I use it all the time for email, SMS and other apps. I was thinking all he need do is open up his email app, dictate his letters into it and send to her. He could make some corrections before but usually you can tell from context what the corrections should be. Or are there specific apps that might work better?  Clearly I am asking here because he has an iPhone. And I think she does also.

 

Thanks




2359 posts

Uber Geek


  #2442965 21-Mar-2020 13:59
Too much room for error. They are probably using Winscribe or something like that. Can they both not just VPN in from home to upload/download the file. 

