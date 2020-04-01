I’ve been giving iPadOS on my work iPad Pro a good play now that it has mouse support. I’ve always found the iPad good for trips where I just need a few emails and to give a single presentation but for editing PowerPoint it’s never been great.

Once Microsoft updates its apps I think this could replace my laptop for most work trips. For stuff I really need a PC for I can Citrix into a VM or VPN/RDP to my desktop server.

Really the only thing that would stop me using an iPad Pro as my main machine is extended external monitor support and the horrid keyboard on the SmartFolio. The lack of travel on the butterfly keys is terrible but would be ok for 2-3 night work trips.

For school kids this will make the iPad superior to Chromebooks for many tasks and the 10.2 inch is relatively inexpensive now.