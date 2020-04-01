Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#269667 1-Apr-2020 08:02
I’ve been giving iPadOS on my work iPad Pro a good play now that it has mouse support. I’ve always found the iPad good for trips where I just need a few emails and to give a single presentation but for editing PowerPoint it’s never been great.

 

Once Microsoft updates its apps I think this could replace my laptop for most work trips. For stuff I really need a PC for I can Citrix into a VM or VPN/RDP to my desktop server.

 

Really the only thing that would stop me using an iPad Pro as my main machine is extended external monitor support and the horrid keyboard on the SmartFolio. The lack of travel on the butterfly keys is terrible but would be ok for 2-3 night work trips. 

 

For school kids this will make the iPad superior to Chromebooks for many tasks and the 10.2 inch is relatively inexpensive now.

  #2451953 1-Apr-2020 08:52
Hi - I’m curious if you have tried Keynote as an alternative to PowerPoint? I find it a much more elegant piece of software and easier to work with (on the Mac you can import PP files into Keynote (plus you can export presentations as PP files... but there may be some formatting errors). I’m not sure whether you can do this on iOS.

 

i believe the newer iPad Pro’s with USB C can run a second monitor no problem - but the output is often mirrored only (depending on the app), whereas I believe that a second monitor from a Lightning port iPad is always mirrored.




  #2451963 1-Apr-2020 09:01
clicknz:

Hi - I’m curious if you have tried Keynote as an alternative to PowerPoint? I find it a much more elegant piece of software and easier to work with (on the Mac you can import PP files into Keynote (plus you can export presentations as PP files... but there may be some formatting errors). I’m not sure whether you can do this on iOS.


i believe the newer iPad Pro’s with USB C can run a second monitor no problem - but the output is often mirrored only (depending on the app), whereas I believe that a second monitor from a Lightning port iPad is always mirrored.



I've got zero interest in Apple productivity apps. We're a global corporate and heavily in the Office 365 camp. One of the reasons an iPad is viable is the office 365 apps.

The Microsoft apps are pretty good on iOS anyway, they just don't have mouse support yet.

I've got the last version of the 10.5 inch iPad pro. External monitor support is there from a hardware perspective but the OS isn't there yet. If I could run mail/Teams on the native device and a productivity app on the external monitor then there isn't much I wouldn't be able to do.

I'd need to learn new workflows but the value would be there.

 
 
 
 


  #2451989 1-Apr-2020 09:14
clicknz:

 

Hi - I’m curious if you have tried Keynote as an alternative to PowerPoint? I find it a much more elegant piece of software and easier to work with (on the Mac you can import PP files into Keynote (plus you can export presentations as PP files... but there may be some formatting errors). I’m not sure whether you can do this on iOS.

 

 

I use Keynote when I use my iPP. It's much more efficient on an iOS device than any MS app. It converts nicely to PP when on PC so yes - it does work on iOS. 




