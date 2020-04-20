on my iPhone 8 I've got 4 screens with all my programs / icons on

the first (main) screen has 15, swipe to next one and it has 24, next one has 1, next one has 7

is there some way I can rearrange them to they are all on 2-3 screens and not 'spread out'? - It just seems odd that one screen only has 1 on it and the next only 7

I've had a look in settings, but can't find anything that could help me

also my 4 pics 1 word game has gone blank - just happened last night..... I solved one word then the screen went black / blank.... went back into it this morning and screen is just black / blank.... any ideas how to fix it?

thanks in advance