iPhone 8 help please - arranging icons


#270032 20-Apr-2020 14:47
on my iPhone 8 I've got 4 screens with all my programs / icons on

 

the first (main) screen has 15, swipe to next one and it has 24, next one has 1, next one has 7

 

is there some way I can rearrange them to they are all on 2-3 screens and not 'spread out'? - It just seems odd that one screen only has 1 on it and the next only 7

 

I've had a look in settings, but can't find anything that could help me

 

 

 

also my 4 pics 1 word game has gone blank - just happened last night..... I solved one word then the screen went black / blank.... went back into it this morning and screen is just black / blank.... any ideas how to fix it?

 

 

 

thanks in advance

  #2466303 20-Apr-2020 14:58
Long press on any app icon and select "Edit Home Screen"

 

The app icons will all start jiggling and can be moved around

 

 

 

To fix the other app, double click the home button then swipe up the card representing the app. Then relaunch. That's a Force quit and should sort it out

 

 

  #2466304 20-Apr-2020 14:58
Press and hold on an app icon to bring up movement ( all icons will start to shake with a x up top right if you want to delete)

Move the icon where you want it and let go. When dragging hover it close to the edge of the screen to move the icon to other screens.

If an app is black screened then you can give it a force restart. Bring up the background app view (if you have a home button double click it quickly) find the app and then swipe up to clear it. Launch it again and see if it runs. If not try re-installing from app store.

 
 
 
 




  #2466347 20-Apr-2020 15:45
Thanks heaps - that worked a treat for both!

 

I've learnt something new  :-)

