Does anyone know how to contact Apple support directly?

My wife has smashed her iPhone 8 screen and we've initiated a send in repair request. All good, waiting for the box to be sent our way and understand we may have wait during lock down. However, they've billed us twice for the $269 + GST and I can't find anyway to get in touch with them to sort out the double billing. Their contact us page just tries to guide you through self help guides/

https://support.apple.com/en-nz/contact

How can I just send them an email quoting my job number to get them to sort out the double billing?