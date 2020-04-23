Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices Apple support contact?


#270106 23-Apr-2020 15:41
Does anyone know how to contact Apple support directly?

 

My wife has smashed her iPhone 8 screen and we've initiated a send in repair request. All good, waiting for the box to be sent our way and understand we may have wait during lock down. However, they've billed us twice for the $269 + GST and I can't find anyway to get in touch with them to sort out the double billing. Their contact us page just tries to guide you through self help guides/

 

https://support.apple.com/en-nz/contact

 

 

 

How can I just send them an email quoting my job number to get them to sort out the double billing?

  #2468726 23-Apr-2020 15:46
0800-692-7753 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

  #2468744 23-Apr-2020 15:55
Are you sure that its not an authorization and then a charge? Apple have a habit of that.




  #2468759 23-Apr-2020 16:26
@senecio about half way down the page you linked it a massive link to Support by Phone. That page has the number for each country. IME they are normally very helpful by phone.

  #2468773 23-Apr-2020 16:44
As above check one isn’t an authorisation hold.
From experience they authorise the card once during setup of the order then do a proper charge later.
The authorisation drops off in a few days.

If your online banking doesn’t say if it’s a pending/hold charge, speak to the bank they will be able to confirm.

