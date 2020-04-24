hackable ... https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/apr/23/bug-leaves-iphones-vulnerable-hackers-stealing-email-contents
Taken from the linked article:
It contains enough limitations to prevent it being widely exploited, according to Jake Moore, a cybersecurity specialist at the internet security firm Eset. Each email would need to be specifically crafted for a single target, rather than a “mass hack” affecting thousands of people, he said
Do your own risk assessment first
ANglEAUT:
- Are you a high value target?
- Can you minimise the use of the mail app instead of replacing it?
I'd love to be a high value target....but alas I am Johnny Public.
Pretty major security flaw. I'd be surprised (and annoyed) if Apple didn't rush out an urgent fix/update for this over the next couple of days, now that it's made the mainstream media.