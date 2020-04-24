Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesdon't use Apple iOS "Mail" app for now


Mad Scientist
22011 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#270112 24-Apr-2020 07:38
Send private message quote this post

hackable ... https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/apr/23/bug-leaves-iphones-vulnerable-hackers-stealing-email-contents




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic
1143 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2468996 24-Apr-2020 08:08
Send private message quote this post

Taken from the linked article:

 

It contains enough limitations to prevent it being widely exploited, according to Jake Moore, a cybersecurity specialist at the internet security firm Eset. Each email would need to be specifically crafted for a single target, rather than a “mass hack” affecting thousands of people, he said

 

Do your own risk assessment first

 

  • Are you a high value target?
  • Can you minimise the use of the mail app instead of replacing it?

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

2638 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2469012 24-Apr-2020 09:03
Send private message quote this post

ANglEAUT:

 

Taken from the linked article:

 

It contains enough limitations to prevent it being widely exploited, according to Jake Moore, a cybersecurity specialist at the internet security firm Eset. Each email would need to be specifically crafted for a single target, rather than a “mass hack” affecting thousands of people, he said

 

Do your own risk assessment first

 

  • Are you a high value target?
  • Can you minimise the use of the mail app instead of replacing it?

 

 

 

I'd love to be a high value target....but alas I am Johnny Public. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 

Handsome Dan is currently WFH.

 

Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.

 

Handsome Dan is well and truly over Home Detention...

 
 
 
 


696 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2469016 24-Apr-2020 09:08
Send private message quote this post

Pretty major security flaw. I'd be surprised (and annoyed) if Apple didn't rush out an urgent fix/update for this over the next couple of days, now that it's made the mainstream media.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.