I sold my apple watch series 5
If I unpair my watch from my iphone does that also reset and clear the phone?
I sold my apple watch series 5
If I unpair my watch from my iphone does that also reset and clear the phone?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.
gajan: Unpairing should be fine, it erases content at the same time on the watch.
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204568
... and doesn’t remove any content on your iPhone.
Not only that, it actually backs up the watch to your phone during the unpairing process.
gajan: Unpairing should be fine, it erases content at the same time on the watch.
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204568
... and doesn’t remove any content on your iPhone.
Cheers chaps!
The 6 better turn up in september!
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.