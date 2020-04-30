Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesApple watch 5 reset and unpair?


1943 posts

Uber Geek


#270252 30-Apr-2020 18:33
Send private message quote this post

I sold my apple watch series 5

 

If I unpair my watch from my iphone does that also reset and clear the phone?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

Create new topic
135 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2474235 30-Apr-2020 18:39
Send private message quote this post

Unpairing should be fine, it erases content at the same time on the watch.

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204568


... and doesn’t remove any content on your iPhone.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

1122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2474250 30-Apr-2020 19:30
Send private message quote this post

gajan: Unpairing should be fine, it erases content at the same time on the watch.

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204568


... and doesn’t remove any content on your iPhone.

 

Not only that, it actually backs up the watch to your phone during the unpairing process.





 
 
 
 




1943 posts

Uber Geek


  #2474251 30-Apr-2020 19:41
Send private message quote this post

gajan: Unpairing should be fine, it erases content at the same time on the watch.

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204568


... and doesn’t remove any content on your iPhone.

 

Cheers chaps!

 

The 6 better turn up in september!




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.