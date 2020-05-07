I have a pair of gen 1 AirPods which I use with my iPhone X.



Recently one of the AirPods will disconnect and not reconnect until I put it back in the case and close it for 15 seconds. I can then take it back out and it reconnects again.



I have tried forgetting them from the phone and resetting them from the case then repairing, to no effect.



I’ve also tried forgetting all other Bluetooth devices from the phone and resetting all network settings.



I have tried disabling automatic ear detection, to no effect.



This happens when both AirPods have plenty of battery charge left.



When I have the microphone set to automatic it is always the left AirPod that disconnects. If I set the microphone to always be the right AirPod it is always the left that disconnects. If I set the microphone to always use be the left AirPod it’s always the right that disconnects.



So it would seem whatever AirPod is not set as the microphone is the one that disconnects (based on the assumption that it uses the right when set to automatic).



I’ve googled this and haven’t come across anything I haven’t already tried.



I’m thinking of biting the bullet and replacing them with some AirPods Pro, but am worried that the problem might be my phone rather than the AirPods - and I don’t want to shell out $450 on new ones to find I have the same problem.



Have others experienced this issue, if if so did you resolve them?



Thanks



Paul