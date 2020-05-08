Rumor Suggests New Apple TV 4K With A12X Chip is 'Ready to Ship'

I know this has been discussed before but we seem to be getting closer to an actual release. The last generation, 5th generation, was released 22nd September 2017

If true this would be fantastic. Being an Apple  centric household we have been hanging out for the latest model of TV for a Long time. Yes we like our ChromCast Ultra, it serves its purpose well except that it doesn’t play with TV+ content, understandably I suppose.

Anyway here is what we would like to see in a new updated TV:



▪ A12X chip set or maybe A14 chip

▪ larger storage 64Gb - 128Gb

▪ more RAM - 4Gb standard with maybe 6Gb for gamers (optional upgrade)

▪ HDMI 2.1

▪ 8K support

▪ AV1 codec

▪ Better Audio Sharing or passing to HomePod & 3rd party speakers

▪ Siri for us Kiwis (please, please, pretty please)

▪ New Siri Remote (enough with the “form over function”)

▪ Separate Game Controller (optional)

▪ Better HomeKit integration

▪ Better HomePod integration



OR MAYBE



An all-in-one TV - HomePod - NAS with FULL smart home HomeKit integration.