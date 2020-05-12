tehgerbil:

Hi Everyone,

A co-worker gave me his old iPhone5, A1429 a few months ago, had it in my drawer at work, and only managed to get in today and retrieve it.



He passed a couple weeks ago from cancer and I am not going to his grieving family asking for his iTunes account.

Neither of us are Apple people, so didn't realise it would lock the damn thing to his iTunes account, even after a factory reset.

I guess it's better for apple to cripple the second hand market.

From a quick Google, I am one of hundreds of thousands of people caught out by this delightful 'feature'. Thanks Apple.



Is there any way to recover this? I have Googled, but as you can imagine I have been bombarded with some dubious websites and youtube videos!

Thank you in advance.