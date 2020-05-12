tehgerbil:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesiPhone5 iCloud locked. Owner passed away


680 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270499 12-May-2020 17:12
Send private message quote this post

Hi Everyone, 

 

A co-worker gave me his old iPhone5, A1429 a few months ago, had it in my drawer at work, and only managed to get in today and retrieve it.

He passed a couple weeks ago from cancer and I am not going to his grieving family asking for his iTunes account.

 

Neither of us are Apple people, so didn't realise it would lock the damn thing to his iTunes account, even after a factory reset.

 

I guess it's better for apple to cripple the second hand market.

 

From a quick Google, I am one of hundreds of thousands of people caught out by this delightful 'feature'. Thanks Apple. 

Is there any way to recover this? I have Googled, but as you can imagine I have been bombarded with some dubious websites and youtube videos!

 

Thank you in advance.

Create new topic
6265 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2482084 12-May-2020 17:20
Send private message quote this post

No way to recover without the iCloud account, or proof of ownership to lodge a support request with Apple directly. In the case of your example, consider the phone a brick.

6190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2482085 12-May-2020 17:21
Send private message quote this post

I have tried before Apple not interested in helping in anyway at all

Just not worth the headache

 
 
 
 


Webhead
2463 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2482091 12-May-2020 17:29
Send private message quote this post

As an iPhone owner I must say I appreciate the extra security. It makes the phones a lot less attractive to thieves.

 

Any iPhone or iPad that you get or give/sell away should be signed out of iCloud and factory reset to avoid these kinds of problems.

259 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2482110 12-May-2020 18:06
Send private message quote this post

Sorry to say its only good as a paperweight, or for parts.

 

You can go down the route of proving ownership etc but I doubt its really worth your time.



680 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2482114 12-May-2020 18:14
Send private message quote this post

jarledb:

 

As an iPhone owner I must say I appreciate the extra security. It makes the phones a lot less attractive to thieves.

 

Any iPhone or iPad that you get or give/sell away should be signed out of iCloud and factory reset to avoid these kinds of problems.

 

 

Yes, but it should be common knowledge, or even a warning SOMEWHERE when you do a factory reset? The only way I found out about it was when it happened. 

 

I appreciate the security aspect, but as a layman this is really bad performance.

 

That said, Apple hates third party resellers, so call me a narcissistic bastard (cause frankly I am) but I feel this is done to make it as hard as difficult as possible to sell an iPhone.

6265 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2482116 12-May-2020 18:19
Send private message quote this post

tehgerbil:

 

Yes, but it should be common knowledge, or even a warning SOMEWHERE when you do a factory reset? The only way I found out about it was when it happened. 

 

 

The steps are clearly outlined on the Apple iOS device reset KB.  Basically - sign out of Find My Device. Sign out of iMessage.  Sign out of iCloud.  Reset.  Just because you aren't aware of something doesn't mean it's not documented or common knowledge. 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.