I need to get the battery replaced for my 6S and I wondered if anyone had any negative experiences (by negative I mean, has anyone gone this route and found that battery performance was bad again in a short space of time) with third party replacements? I know I should go with an Apple certified replacement, but from what I can tell I'll be without my phone for a week whilst it's done, and my nearest Apple place is an hours drive away. A local tech shop can do it in 15 (!) minutes.

Thanks for any feedback 😀