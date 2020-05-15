Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270568 15-May-2020 11:37
I need to get the battery replaced for my 6S and I wondered if anyone had any negative experiences (by negative I mean, has anyone gone this route and found that battery performance was bad again in a short space of time) with third party replacements? I know I should go with an Apple certified replacement, but from what I can tell I'll be without my phone for a week whilst it's done, and my nearest Apple place is an hours drive away. A local tech shop can do it in 15 (!) minutes.

 

 

 

Thanks for any feedback 😀

  #2484384 15-May-2020 12:31
I had a couple of the kids older iPhones done at a third party guy locally.

 

He says on his site that he's Apple Certified but it's a 15min job and half the price of Apple, so I am dubious of that claim.

 

 

Saying that - been excellent.




