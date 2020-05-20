I am in need of a new phone (and yes I am an iPhone User)
Who here has the new SE? I like that its smaller and considerably cheaper Any obvious drawbacks?
Check out this thread
Short answer: yes I have one, yes I love it. Great size, great performance. Love that it fits in my hand and is so light. The obvious drawback is that the battery life is not as stellar as the likes of the 11 or XR, but still gets me through a day just fine (and I live on my phone, plus use it for hotspot).
Ant | Reformed geek | Electric Kiwi ($50 bonus) | Sharesies ($5 bonus) | Stake (free share)