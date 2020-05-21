Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesStrange Behaviour by Apple Messages


4327 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#271672 21-May-2020 15:23
Send private message quote this post

Yesterday I was communicating with my brother here in Auckland via Apple Messages and it was working normally. I am using an iPad on Spark Wifi. Then I sent him two separate messages containing links to two websites (one of which was GZ) using Share > Messages.

 

Even though as usual I clicked on his name in Contacts as recipient, these two messages went to an international number with prefix +351, which is Portugal. I was in Portugal last year and although I don’t remember this number, it may be a number I once had in my phone.

 

I checked the numbers I have recorded for him in Contacts and they’re fine - and no stray Portugal number. Also I don’t have the Portugal number anywhere else in my Contacts as far as I know.

 

This morning, if I send him an ordinary message with no link attached, it seems to work fine. But if I try to send him a link, it goes to the overseas number.

 

I have no idea what is going on and would be grateful for comments/advice.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic
310 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2488783 21-May-2020 15:31
Send private message quote this post

Big patch today...try it.

 

 



4327 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2488786 21-May-2020 15:36
Send private message quote this post

Mahon:

 

Big patch today...try it.

 

 

Thanks but would you mind elaborating slightly - is my experience a known issue that has arisen and the update addresses it - or what?

 

Is this something you know about or you’re guessing or ...




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 


851 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2488798 21-May-2020 16:01
Send private message quote this post

Nothing in today’s patch regarding iMessage. Have a look for the Portuguese number in Contacts, and see if/where it is recorded. Is the same number in your call history?




BlinkyBill



4327 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2488804 21-May-2020 16:15
Send private message quote this post

I have now been through all my contacts and there is no Portuguese number in there.

 

No Portuguese number/s show up in my call history.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

706 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2488809 21-May-2020 16:19
Send private message quote this post

Could it be a rogue App that's posing as "Messages"?

 

For me, when I click the Share Sheet icon, I get a row of my 4-5 most recent/frequent contacts along the top, and then under that is where all the Apps sit (eg. "AirDrop / Messages / Mail / Notes").

 

Do you get the same?



4327 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2488816 21-May-2020 16:37
Send private message quote this post

Benjip:

 

Could it be a rogue App that's posing as "Messages"?

 

For me, when I click the Share Sheet icon, I get a row of my 4-5 most recent/frequent contacts along the top, and then under that is where all the Apps sit (eg. "AirDrop / Messages / Mail / Notes").

 

Do you get the same?

 

 

Yes I do have the same most recent contacts etc. When I sent the messages containing the links, I used my brother’s contact photo icon/thumbnail in the ‘most recent’ row as I usually do - but the messages went to the Portuguese number.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

851 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2488817 21-May-2020 16:38
Send private message quote this post

Apologies - does the issue only happen when sharing via the share sheet? Or does a standard message in iMessage with a link, sent to your brother, go to the Portuguese number also?

 

Also, have you tried a power off/on, which sometimes cleans things up for no apparent reason?




BlinkyBill

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.