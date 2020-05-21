Yesterday I was communicating with my brother here in Auckland via Apple Messages and it was working normally. I am using an iPad on Spark Wifi. Then I sent him two separate messages containing links to two websites (one of which was GZ) using Share > Messages.

Even though as usual I clicked on his name in Contacts as recipient, these two messages went to an international number with prefix +351, which is Portugal. I was in Portugal last year and although I don’t remember this number, it may be a number I once had in my phone.

I checked the numbers I have recorded for him in Contacts and they’re fine - and no stray Portugal number. Also I don’t have the Portugal number anywhere else in my Contacts as far as I know.

This morning, if I send him an ordinary message with no link attached, it seems to work fine. But if I try to send him a link, it goes to the overseas number.

I have no idea what is going on and would be grateful for comments/advice.