#271786 26-May-2020 22:05
Evening,

 

Tonight my wife purchased an App store topup for my boy's iPad, which we purchased several years ago. The problem is, we don't remember the passcode in order to top up his Apple account.

 

Trying to talk to Apple Support wasn't much help in that regard - they reset the password (eventually) but we can't retrieve the passcode.

 

Apparently this used to be done by SMS but now you need to install an app on the device...which we can't because we don't know the passcode...so stuck in a vicious loop.

 

Anyone got any tips on a way we could retrieve this code, without going through the process of having to totally reset the device? It's been nothing but frustrating trying to get this sorted.

  #2492404 26-May-2020 23:18
This sounds like the screen time passcode has been forgotten. https://support.apple.com/en-nz/HT211021 may be useful.





  #2492408 26-May-2020 23:30
... Apparently this used to be done by SMS but now you need to install an app on the device ...

 

You can install one of many Two Factor Authentication (2FA) / Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) / Two Step Verification (2SV) apps like Authy & Google / Microsoft Authenticator, Apple doesn't require that if you have a second device linked to the account. It will simply send the 6 digit code to the trusted device? See Get a verification code and sign in with two-factor authentication. Is this what you are talking about?

 

On a computer, browse to https://www.icloud.com & try to log in? With the reset password, do you get the 6 digit verification code screen?
Click to see full size

 

Click on "Did not get a verification code" and chose an alternative?

 

Maybe that gets you somewhere.




  #2492409 26-May-2020 23:35
Thanks for the suggestions, it's locked out for 48 hours now so we'll have to try after this. Cheers.

