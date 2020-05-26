Evening,

Tonight my wife purchased an App store topup for my boy's iPad, which we purchased several years ago. The problem is, we don't remember the passcode in order to top up his Apple account.

Trying to talk to Apple Support wasn't much help in that regard - they reset the password (eventually) but we can't retrieve the passcode.

Apparently this used to be done by SMS but now you need to install an app on the device...which we can't because we don't know the passcode...so stuck in a vicious loop.

Anyone got any tips on a way we could retrieve this code, without going through the process of having to totally reset the device? It's been nothing but frustrating trying to get this sorted.