I wouldn't spend that much on a 2011. There's a fairly widespread problem (although Apple won't release actual figures) where the GPU will kill itself without warning and the machine will become effectively unusable. My suggestion is to save your money, so that you can replace it in the future.

With that said, I replaced the battery in mine about five years ago. I was quoted around $350 from memory, but ended up going to iFixit and getting one for around $100.