I asked for a quote to have the battery replaced on my early 2011 MacBook Pro and have new thermal paste on the CPU/GPU to solve overheating issues. 

Came back at $375. Does this sound reasonable?

 

 

 

thanks in advance

 

 

I wouldn't spend that much on a 2011. There's a fairly widespread problem (although Apple won't release actual figures) where the GPU will kill itself without warning and the machine will become effectively unusable. My suggestion is to save your money, so that you can replace it in the future.

 

With that said, I replaced the battery in mine about five years ago. I was quoted around $350 from memory, but ended up going to iFixit and getting one for around $100.

Maybe a little on the high side but not too bad. A quality replacement battery for a MacBook of that era is ~$100usd and shipping batteries has become expensive. Add in repasting the CPU/GPU which means the logicboard has to come out and you're looking at an hour of time at $100~/hr. 

 
 
 
 




A couple of years ago I had the RAM upgraded and the HDD switched to an SSD. It made such a difference. I’m reluctant to get a new one because I’m not a fan of the new ones having only a couple of thunderbolt ports and I’ll miss the CD drive.  At the time I opted for the i7 processor over the i5, so it’s a pretty beastly machine. 

 

 

 

thanks for your replies. 

