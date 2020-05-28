Hi - wondering if anyone else experience some battery issues and apps running continually in the background with the 13.5 update?

Phone is iphone X with 87% health battery.

I'm currently experiencing a situation where the phone seems to think it's charging (lightning bolt icon) but the battery doesn't actually increase charge - steadily decreasing over the day despite being plugged in most of the day.

Have done the usual steps of reboots, forced reboots, network settings reset etc.

Also noted an app had been consuming large amounts of power in the background when I'd set all apps not to be able to update in background.

Wondering if both issues are related to 13.5 which I installed 2 days ago....

Anyone else?