So with a targeted release today to fix a vulnerability which allowed for the unc0ver jailbreak I see you can already jailbreak untethered 13.5.1 , While this is always going to happen with people finding the exploits why don't apple bake some of the most sort after tweaks people want into ios to help stop people wanting to jailbreak.

Have not done it myself since back in the iPhone 4 days and does not interest me any more but to a lot of people it still does.