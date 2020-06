I have an Air 3.

It's a great workhorse and has replaced my iPad Pro 9.7.

It's powerful, has a great screen and really only misses the borderless design of the Pro and a few other "power" features that are only necessary if you need them (4 speakers vs 2, more RAM etc)

The big plus with the Air is the laminated display and True Tone. It's also got the A12 processor which will give it a nice long life vs the A10 in the iPad 7 or the A9 in the 6th Gen.

I use it for a multitude of tasks, but I find it to be great.

As for what's being release in 2020? Speculation only.

Most are saying that there's a possible new Air coming with a bezel-less design, but again...speculation only. New Pro's with Mini-LED screens are also being touted, but again...who knows?

Personally, if you want/need a new iPad - any of the lineup will be good for the average user (such as myself), but for artists and power users, the Pro is the way to go.