Long story short. I’ve added one number wearable plan to my cellular watch and can now not receive incoming calls on my iPhone.

If watch and phone are on - nothing straight to voicemail

If phone is off and watch is on - the watch will ring.

I’ve been round the block with Spark who say there is nothing wrong and have now told me to go into a store and change my esim on my iPhone to another one.







I can use data. Make calls. Receive incoming and outgoing texts.