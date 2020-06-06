I have an iPhone 8 that I got at Xmas 2019.

it took a while to get it all set up and get my old apple ID e-mail address changed, but the phone works well and I'm really happy with it.

I've just taken some photos and plugged the phone into my MacBook and iTunes started automatically as it always does when I plug the phone in.... but this error message came up "iTunes cannot read the contents of the iPhone “xxx's phone”. Go to the Summary tab in iPhone preferences and click Restore to restore this iPhone to factory settings." (I changed my name to xxx just for this post)

I don't know why this message has come up as I've plugged the phone into the MacBook before with no issues

if I do what the message says, willl it delete all my apps / icons / contacts / photos...etc...??

I would like to sync the phone with iTunes, but it appears I can't if this error message comes up

if anyone has any advice on how to fix this problem without me losing everything it would be much appreciated