ForumsApple iOS and devicesApple to use ARM application processors in laptops?


#272126 10-Jun-2020 13:43
Its been rumored for years, but it looks like it's finally possibly happening - the rumors are firming up. There is supposed to be an announcement at WWDC on June 22nd.

 

https://9to5mac.com/2020/06/09/apple-arm-mac-starts-wwdc/

 

All sorts of implications: App compatibility - emulation/software translation. Bootcamp. Device driver compatibility. Apple has heavily leveraged intel's media codec engine in both 1st & 3rd party software.

 

Leveraging the App store (Apple keeps the source code - so could recompile software themselves if the developer didn't/couldn't?)

 

Intel wont be happy - do they then disrupt Apple's supply? Does this leave an opening for AMD at the high end?

 

Normally you might anticipate a cheaper BOM - however Apple is all about that $ margin & designing chips isn't cheap.

 

Or am I too gullible, and its not going to happen?

 

Would you buy one? Microsoft's ARM powered devices are hardly flying off the shelves...

  #2502238 10-Jun-2020 13:49
If anyone can do it, Apple can. They went from M68K to PPC to Intel with flawless emulation each time ensuring that existing software continued to run. In this case since iOS and MacOS share a huge amount of common code - the kernel, the low level libraries and even quite a lot of the high level UI stuff - most of it is already completely optimised for ARM, and their in-house ARM chips wipe the floor with anything Qualcomm or Samsung are making. No reason they can't do it again. They should give Intel's ULP chips a good run for their money.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

  #2502240 10-Jun-2020 13:51
Ahhh, this takes me back to 2005 when they announced the transition from PowerPC to Intel. Does anyone remember Rosetta?

 

Would I buy one? Yes, but my needs are basic enough to not require any third party software so I'm not really affected by the potential issues that you raise. I imagine it will be a different story for power users.

 
 
 
 


  #2502243 10-Jun-2020 14:01
alasta:

 

Ahhh, this takes me back to 2005 when they announced the transition from PowerPC to Intel. Does anyone remember Rosetta?

 

Would I buy one? Yes, but my needs are basic enough to not require any third party software so I'm not really affected by the potential issues that you raise. I imagine it will be a different story for power users.

 

 

It basically comes down to making it easy for developers to make the transition, as you mentioned they have been through this already with PPC-Intel, and basically built in emulation into the OS for 2-3 iterations... before the Developers fully caught up with re compiling everything.

 

This time round it would be easier as they have been using things like gatekeeper to make it harder and harder to install "non-trusted" apps in OSX

 

From a development POV it frees apple from Intel's roadmap, and goves them more freedom around hardware release timings...

 

one downside could be the potential loss of Bootcamp for absolute wintel ability...

 

 

  #2502246 10-Jun-2020 14:13
I'd be a little surprised if they can make ARM faster than Intel x64, in a single thread anyway. Multi-core, sure, throw silicon at it.

  #2502247 10-Jun-2020 14:17
I wonder whether we'll see Arm at the 'consumer' end with Intel remaining at the 'pro' end. While Steve Jobs-era Apple would likely have gone all-in, I think modern Apple isn't as afraid to have multiple product lines.

 

It's certainly been a long time coming; I remember reading a rumour about combined Arm/PowerPC machines back in the 90s!

  #2502258 10-Jun-2020 14:53
Behodar:

 

 I think modern Apple isn't as afraid to have multiple product lines.

 

 

You're not kidding! The iPhone, iPad and Mac lines are all getting thicker and more fragmented. 

 

Every time I turn around there's a new size/shape/variant of one of their products. 




  #2502264 10-Jun-2020 15:04
Behodar:

 

I wonder whether we'll see Arm at the 'consumer' end with Intel remaining at the 'pro' end.

 

 

 

 

That's my bet for the short term. Medium to long term I wouldn't bet against them to extend the ARM line further and further up the performance curve. A lot of what a real Mac power user wants to do could be GPU-accelerated so a slightly weaker CPU might be less of an issue than it seems.

 

 

 

Personally, until they fix their execrable SMB performance it's still Windows for me.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

