Its been rumored for years, but it looks like it's finally possibly happening - the rumors are firming up. There is supposed to be an announcement at WWDC on June 22nd.

https://9to5mac.com/2020/06/09/apple-arm-mac-starts-wwdc/

All sorts of implications: App compatibility - emulation/software translation. Bootcamp. Device driver compatibility. Apple has heavily leveraged intel's media codec engine in both 1st & 3rd party software.

Leveraging the App store (Apple keeps the source code - so could recompile software themselves if the developer didn't/couldn't?)

Intel wont be happy - do they then disrupt Apple's supply? Does this leave an opening for AMD at the high end?

Normally you might anticipate a cheaper BOM - however Apple is all about that $ margin & designing chips isn't cheap.

Or am I too gullible, and its not going to happen?

Would you buy one? Microsoft's ARM powered devices are hardly flying off the shelves...