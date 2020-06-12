I all, my wife has just got an iphone 11, she wants a clear case and I know Otter Box is a good brand, so we have narrowed it down to the Otter Box Vue, the problem is there does not seem to be many around for the iphone 11.

I could buy one online from Otter Box Australia, but it would take days to arrive, I have managed to find one in a store in Christchurch, Kool Zone in Riccarton, the problem is I am not sure if it is genuine or not. It has sellotape of the otterbox seal, but the seal does not look to be broken. Does anyone know of a place I could find an Otter Box Vue for iphone 11 elsewhere in Christchurch or if the Kool Zone one would be genuine?