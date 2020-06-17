Work have given me an iPhone X. I've had it for 10 months and I've got issues charging it.

I'm not the only one. Got 4 colleagues, who all have got the same issue. One of them have decided to buy a wireless charger, to get around the issue.

I've cleaned the charging port, but the issue still persists.

When I connect it to my PC, it says: Allow this device to access photos and video? and it keeps disappearing and then coming back, no matter if I choose Allow or Don't Allow.

If I use a wall charger, it sort of works, but it's again very temperamental. I can hardly touch the phone, without it stopping charging.

What surprises me is that other colleagues have got the exact same issue.