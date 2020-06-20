is quite noticeable static sound from speaker when on any type of call, normal phone call, WhatsApp.
It’s even louder when other person is not talking or the other phone is on mute for testing.
All speakers on my iPhone X have a lot of static. Almost like the speaker has a fault. It doesn’t matter whether it is the ear speaker or the main speaker. They all sound rubbish.
empacher48:
