We’ve got an iPad about 4 yrs old and I use chrome as the browser - safari is also on the iPad

When I am on Facebook and go to click on marketplace- the iPad opens up safari and this message comes up

‘Marketplace is not available to you’



We have chrome on the MacBook and I can access Facebook marketplace fine on there in chrome, but on the iPad it opens up safari and then says it isn’t available to me



Does anyone know why this is or how to fix it so marketplace can open on the iPad??