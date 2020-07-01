Used it once or twice over the 2 years I've had it. Everything of mine is in plex....or if I really need to have a video from another source, its just as each for me to use fileexplorer on the phone, ipad, and air play it.

It seemed ok, but I've been in the plex eco system for about 5 years now, so the apple tv had to work into that, rather than the other way around.