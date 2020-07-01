Hi Guys, looking around at apps to use on ATV to stream network content from Ext storage. Plex seems to pop up a bit but doesn't do 4K. Infuse(pro) seems to pop up in a lot of forums. Is anyone here using it? If so how are you finding it?
Used it once or twice over the 2 years I've had it. Everything of mine is in plex....or if I really need to have a video from another source, its just as each for me to use fileexplorer on the phone, ipad, and air play it.
It seemed ok, but I've been in the plex eco system for about 5 years now, so the apple tv had to work into that, rather than the other way around.
Plex supports HDR and 4k using the latest builds. There is an updated Video player, just have to go into settings and tell it what type of display you have.
https://forums.plex.tv/t/early-access-for-plex-pass-users-to-new-apple-tv-ios-video-player/335439/8
It was only Plex pass but now its open to all.
