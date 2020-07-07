Had a similar problem after updating to iOS 13.5.1 where it informed me my password was not of sufficient strength and advised me to change.

As soon as I changed my password via Apple ID it stopped accepting my new password for iOS app store updates. It was as if I now had a different account except it worked on my macOS app store and TV+. So I just delete the app's, as required, that need updating and reinstalled them. I think I now have just about got them all. The only one I had to repay for was Speedtest $1.69 to be ad free. No big deal.