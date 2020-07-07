I have 2 accounts
1. UK content
2. NZ content
I can sign into UK no problems but can't seem to be able to with NZ account.
Will not accept password tried resetting several times, no go
Have you called Apple?
Had a similar problem after updating to iOS 13.5.1 where it informed me my password was not of sufficient strength and advised me to change.
As soon as I changed my password via Apple ID it stopped accepting my new password for iOS app store updates. It was as if I now had a different account except it worked on my macOS app store and TV+. So I just delete the app's, as required, that need updating and reinstalled them. I think I now have just about got them all. The only one I had to repay for was Speedtest $1.69 to be ad free. No big deal.
