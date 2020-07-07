Does anyone else have this problem, or a solution please?

Whenever we use the TVNZ app (on Apple TV 4k with latest OS) it plays audio in the background. So as soon as we click to play a new program (e.g. the news) that plays over the top of other audio in the background. Often this background will be today's news, so we end up with two news audio soundtracks playing. This self-playing behaviour doesnt happen with any other app, and it doesn't self-play video, just audio.

This is driving us nuts - the only way to deal with it is to reset the Apple TV. Sometimes it doesn't happen for a few days, then suddenly its back again. Any help must appreciated.