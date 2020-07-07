Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesTVNZ app on Apple TV 4, sound autoplays


#272646 7-Jul-2020 20:30
Does anyone else have this problem, or a solution please?

 

Whenever we use the TVNZ app (on Apple TV 4k with latest OS) it plays audio in the background. So as soon as we click to play a new program (e.g. the news) that plays over the top of other audio in the background. Often this background will be today's news, so we end up with two news audio soundtracks playing. This self-playing behaviour doesnt happen with any other app, and it doesn't self-play video, just audio.

 

This is driving us nuts - the only way to deal with it is to reset the Apple TV. Sometimes it doesn't happen for a few days, then suddenly its back again. Any help must appreciated. 

  #2518760 7-Jul-2020 20:41
Yes, we have the same issue.

 

It seems to come and go, at the moment its working fine.  It's the only app on the Apple TV that we have this issue with - all others are fine except the phantom sound from the TVNZ app!

