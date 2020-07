I have two iOS 10. 3 devices and was using Firefox 14 on them. Version 14 is the last compatible version for iOS 10.3. Up until last week I could access my FF account for sync function but now it does not work. All I get is a blank screen with an error message "cannot load page". Attempts to create a new account using the provided links on Firefox site also do not connect to the appropriate page. Using a borrowed iOS 12.4 device works ok. Any suggestions?