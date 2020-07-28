Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPhone 6 help - battery dead???


#272970 28-Jul-2020 10:04
My wife has an iPhone 6s and in the last 3 days it's been playing up

 

She charges it every night and in the morning it's charged 100%, but sometimes when she takes it off the charger, the screen goes blank and the apple logo comes on and the phone restarts... then it says she only has 10% battery left. she is constantly charging it and leaves it on charge at work

 

Does this mean the battery is dying / dead, or could it be another problem?

 

if anyone has any ideas / advice it would be much appreciated

 

last thing she wants to do is fork out for a new phone

  #2529949 28-Jul-2020 10:10
If you have the latest iOS version on it then there will be an Indicator under Settings > Battery > Battery Health.

 

Given its an iPhone 6S I'd guess the health will be in the 60-70% range so find a mobile phone repair place and ask them to replace the battery.



  #2529952 28-Jul-2020 10:22
ok thanks - I'll tell her to do that

 

you don't know how much a new battery would be by chance?

 
 
 
 


  #2529968 28-Jul-2020 10:35
If I go by the Pricelist for ServicePlus who are an authorised Apple Repair agent, $109

 

https://serviceplus.co.nz/brands/apple-iphone-authorised-repairs/

 

Just remember if you find a shopping mall repair booth and they offer a much cheaper battery, then you will be getting a lesser quality battery

  #2529990 28-Jul-2020 10:52
OnceBitten:

 

Does this mean the battery is dying / dead, or could it be another problem?

 

 

My one did exactly that and replacing the battery fixed the problem.  I went with an aftermarket battery which cost me $80 installed.  Wish I hadn't, took about 6months until it started running down quickly, now I have to charge it overnight and at about midday.

  #2530003 28-Jul-2020 11:13
Sounds like the battery.

 

Apple only charges $85 for the replacement so don't use a 3rd party, only an AASP or direct with Apple themselves.

