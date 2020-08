Just posting to see if anyone has replaced their laptop with an iPad Pro? I see a few videos on YouTube and things, but I'm curious to see if anyone who's a bit more of a power-user has done this and what it's been like.

The new iPads have USB-C and can connect mice and keyboard and screens which would be useful if I need a bigger screen and want a bit more of a desk. And my laptop no longer gets a whole lot of use, but my iPad sure does.

Wondering if it's worth the upgrade :P