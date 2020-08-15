Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273291 15-Aug-2020 07:40
I’m unable to download 12000 photos from the iCloud to my old iPhone 7 phone or PC.  Am using an iPhone branded cable.  Have previously untrusted this PC to iCloud.  Have tried to trust again but tells me verification has failed.  When iPhone 7 plugged in, constantly reconnects then disconnects which it is also doing via Bluetooth in my vehicle.  Note when playing music via Bluetooth speaker, no problems with disconnecting.  It’s vital that I retrieve photos either onto  PC or new 11 Pro phone.  Want to cancel current iCloud Account but must retrieve photos first.  Please help!!!

  #2541424 15-Aug-2020 08:21
Just put your iCloud details into your new phone and they should come down over wifi.



  #2541426 15-Aug-2020 08:32
Yes, I understand that could solve it but I want to discontinue with that iCloud account and don’t want to use it on my new phone.

 
 
 
 


  #2541427 15-Aug-2020 08:42
So log out of that account once the photos have synced to the new phone.



  #2541428 15-Aug-2020 08:50
OK, thanks for that.  So:

 

1. Will the photos be the original size?

 

2. In the property of the photos, will it show the date they were taken?

 

3. Will we then be able to get them from the new phone onto an external hard drive?

 

Basically I want to get them onto a hard drive.  I suspect there may be something wrong with my old phone as I've done everything that's been recommended to me.

