I’m unable to download 12000 photos from the iCloud to my old iPhone 7 phone or PC. Am using an iPhone branded cable. Have previously untrusted this PC to iCloud. Have tried to trust again but tells me verification has failed. When iPhone 7 plugged in, constantly reconnects then disconnects which it is also doing via Bluetooth in my vehicle. Note when playing music via Bluetooth speaker, no problems with disconnecting. It’s vital that I retrieve photos either onto PC or new 11 Pro phone. Want to cancel current iCloud Account but must retrieve photos first. Please help!!!