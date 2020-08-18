Alright, we've been through this once already, so let's go through it again!

The lineup in 2020:

- iPhone 11 Pro

- iPad Pro (2018)

- Series 5 Apple Watch (Cellular)

- AirPods

- MacBook Pro

- AMD Hac™ Pro

---

The devices I plan on keeping:

- The MacBook Pro - it's very useful for development

- The AMD Hac™ Pro - for obvious reasons

- The AirPods

---

This seems to be a yearly occurrence for me, and I'm not sure what to do. I have quite a few Apple devices as of now, but the note lineup is tempting me greatly. To be clear, the Apple ecosystem is great, I like the walled garden approach, but there's just something about what one can't have. As they say, the grass is always greener on the other side.

---

There are a lot of creature comforts in iOS/iPadOS/macOS that I'm wanting to find out about. The big ones I want to know about for the other side are in no particular order:

- Universal Clipboard

- Universal Messaging (iMessage in the cloud)

- Apple Pay

- FaceID

---

With that said, I'm looking for honest opinions of the Android ecosystem. What do you like, what don't you like?

As I've said above, I'd be missing a few comforts, but how many are acceptable to lose, I'm not sure (@michaelmurfy chimed in last time this happened, and I don't think I lasted particularly long on Android).

Deciding is hard

~ T