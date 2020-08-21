Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Only noticed this because it was pointed out on mac rumors, But our C8 OLED tv had an update earier in the week and we now have Apple TV+ app.

 

Not that I would use it as we have an apple tv box but at least they updated the tv.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

I don’t know whether my response is more appropriate here or in the “Small Things That Really Annoy You” thread.

 

I bought an AppleTV4K about a month ago because my W8 wasn’t getting the AppleTV App. I checked just before purchasing it and the TV didn’t have, and wasn’t slated to get it, yet now there it is in all its glory.

 

Thanks for the heads up.




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

Thanks, I’ll have look later. I only use my AppleTV for the movies, so if it’ll work for those I may be able to unplug my AppleTV, until the day the applications stop working on LG TV. Think it’s 2018 TV so all current applics work on it.

