Just a heads up if you install public beta 3 of Big Sur like I did it will break your smb file shares if you are connecting to any.

Its a known issue and can be fixed with the following command in a terminal.

sudo kextload /System/Library/Extensions/smbfs.kext

https://developer.apple.com/forums/thread/659331

I don't understand how something as big as this could be missed and passed through as a beta, Yes I know it for testing but come on its a pretty big miss.