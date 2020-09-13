I own a lot of apple products and this was the first time I have had to put in for a warrenty claim. I buy all my stuff through the apple store as I find it easier and things just get sent directly to me.

So paid $55 for a spare apple watch charging cable which was a new type which had the usb c connection on it. Turned up fine and I put it aside as my spare, heading away about 4 weeks later I took it with me and 2nd night away it just stopped charging my watch. When I got back home tested watch on my charger that came with the watch and it worked just fine so I have a bung new charging cable.

Rung apple to which I spend around 45 minutes going over everything, sending photos of cable and proof of purchase. Has to ring me back as could not see the new type of charging cable his end so had to escalate it.

He did ring me back but I had to pay for a new cable to which would be sent out and with it was the prepaid bag to send the faulty one back once they received it back they credited the $55 back.

To me it just seemed like amateur hour, not blaming the guy on the phone he did the best he could with what he had. The hoops I had to jump through for a $55 cable just seemed all out of proportion.

What have other people's experience been with the mighty giant and claims.