On Saturday, my 81 year old Dad and I went shopping for his first smartphone.

He ended up getting the new SE 64GB as it was smaller and fitted in his trouser pocket better.

(I keep my phone in my handbag, where do blokes usually keep their phones?)

Anyways....

He is currently on the Spark Gold Talker plan.

I made the text as big as it goes, and added the precentage number to show next to the battery indicator.

Covid tracer app is installed.

What else would you recommend I do to make his transition as easy as possible?