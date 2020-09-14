Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#275862 14-Sep-2020 11:42
On Saturday, my 81 year old Dad and I went shopping for his first smartphone.

 

He ended up getting the new SE 64GB as it was smaller and fitted in his trouser pocket better.

 

(I keep my phone in my handbag, where do blokes usually keep their phones?)

 

Anyways....

 

He is currently on the Spark Gold Talker plan.

 

I made the text as big as it goes, and added the precentage number to show next to the battery indicator.

 

Covid tracer app is installed.

 

What else would you recommend I do to make his transition as easy as possible?

 

 




  #2563640 14-Sep-2020 11:54
My parents are both 80 and have hand-me-down iPhones from me. 

 

Their greatest resource was the intuitive nature of iOS. 

 

The other thing they both used at first was the magazine: iPhone for Seniors (or similar title). 

 

 

 

They both seem to be able to text, call, FaceTime and use the internet on their iPhones and neither are particularly tech-savvy. 




  #2563643 14-Sep-2020 12:05
Well, Mum does have 2 iPads, but she doesnt share them with Dad!

 

If it goes well with him, I think we'll get her one as well.

 

She still has a Samsung flip open old style phone.




