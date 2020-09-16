New watches, new iPads, official launch of iOS14 etc.
I think I am most excited by the new iPad Air 4 and the new Watch Series 6
Ordered series 6 right after the keynote. Air 4 is very cool but I'm a 12" pro user so will wait till that gets updated. I also thought the Fitness+ service looked really good and the combined Apple One service as I already pay for Music and iCloud drive so the new plan would give me TV+ and arcade for only a few dollars more.
The air 4 hits a nice sweet spot as pretty much a pro-lite- Esp now that it uses USB-C
No new Apple TV. I'd been holding off upgrading to a 4K, thinking there might be a new model about now.