ForumsApple iOS and devicesApple's new product lineup - Today's announcement wrap-up
Handsomedan

3038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#275903 16-Sep-2020 09:40
MacRumors event wrap-up

 

 

 

New watches, new iPads, official launch of iOS14 etc. 

 

 

 

I think I am most excited by the new iPad Air 4 and the new Watch Series 6

 

 




geekiegeek
2468 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2565709 16-Sep-2020 09:50
Ordered series 6 right after the keynote. Air 4 is very cool but I'm a 12" pro user so will wait till that gets updated. I also thought the Fitness+ service looked really good and the combined Apple One service as I already pay for Music and iCloud drive so the new plan would give me TV+ and arcade for only a few dollars more.




wellygary
4895 posts

Uber Geek


  #2565712 16-Sep-2020 09:56
The air 4 hits a nice sweet spot as pretty much a pro-lite- Esp now that it uses USB-C

 
 
 
 


Earbanean
454 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2565714 16-Sep-2020 10:00
No new Apple TV.  I'd been holding off upgrading to a 4K, thinking there might be a new model about now.

