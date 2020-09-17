Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesAnyone downloaded iOS 14 yet ?
Brunzy

961 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#275934 17-Sep-2020 10:57
Send private message quote this post

Any comments ?

Create new topic
Jiriteach
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2566718 17-Sep-2020 10:59
Send private message quote this post

Working well? - Been running it through dev builds - and switched to GM yesterday.

Behodar
7112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2566719 17-Sep-2020 10:59
Send private message quote this post

I haven't tried yet. A friend of mine is getting 'unknown error 4000' and it won't install. If only these messages were more descriptive...

 
 
 
 


guyl
81 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2566722 17-Sep-2020 11:00
Send private message quote this post

I have installed on iPhone, iPad and watch - so far so good. The new widgets are nice....

RunningMan
6083 posts

Uber Geek


  #2566723 17-Sep-2020 11:00
Send private message quote this post

Installed on a couple of devices this morning. Other than a bit slow to download (servers getting hammered?), no issues at all.

eracode
4504 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2566725 17-Sep-2020 11:02
Send private message quote this post

Done iPhone and iPad - no issues.

 

Takes a very long time.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Noodles
483 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2566726 17-Sep-2020 11:02
Send private message quote this post

Updated this morning, seems to work ok. I haven't really used it much though

JaseNZ
1918 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2566733 17-Sep-2020 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Our phones and ipads, my watch and our atv+ (updating now) all done, no issues at all.

 

Been running previews right through on my phone and ipad. 

 

I love the new changes.

 

Love the new firmware for the ipod pros and the spatial sound its friken amazing.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

 
 
 
 


Handsomedan
3045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2566736 17-Sep-2020 11:13
Send private message quote this post

I've been using it for a while in Beta. 

 

Switched to the GM yesterday and unenrolled from the Beta program (as I usually do at this time in the cycle). 

 

 

 

I have found it to be pretty stable, good to use and the widgets are a nice touch, but nothing earth-shattering for me. 

 

The biggest thing is Spatial Audio with my AirPods Pro. Wow. Just WOW!  I'm sure the novelty will wear off, but holy moly! Such a cool feature from a novelty perspective. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan is currently WFH.
Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.
need to transfer money overseas? I use Transferwise 

Create new topic




News »

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.