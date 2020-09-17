Working well? - Been running it through dev builds - and switched to GM yesterday.
I haven't tried yet. A friend of mine is getting 'unknown error 4000' and it won't install. If only these messages were more descriptive...
I have installed on iPhone, iPad and watch - so far so good. The new widgets are nice....
Installed on a couple of devices this morning. Other than a bit slow to download (servers getting hammered?), no issues at all.
Done iPhone and iPad - no issues.
Takes a very long time.
Updated this morning, seems to work ok. I haven't really used it much though
Our phones and ipads, my watch and our atv+ (updating now) all done, no issues at all.
Been running previews right through on my phone and ipad.
I love the new changes.
Love the new firmware for the ipod pros and the spatial sound its friken amazing.
I've been using it for a while in Beta.
Switched to the GM yesterday and unenrolled from the Beta program (as I usually do at this time in the cycle).
I have found it to be pretty stable, good to use and the widgets are a nice touch, but nothing earth-shattering for me.
The biggest thing is Spatial Audio with my AirPods Pro. Wow. Just WOW! I'm sure the novelty will wear off, but holy moly! Such a cool feature from a novelty perspective.
