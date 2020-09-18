Your best option is to spend the $3 a month for extra iCloud storage and just run Photos out of that, rather than locally on your iPad. Either that or buy a new iPad with more storage if you don't want an ongoing subscription. But, I mean, that's dumb.
Google Photos? Not sure if it stores full quality.
Alternately you can get a sync tool and sync to any cloud storage - Dropbox, AWS S3, B2, your PC. I backup photos from my Android phone to my PC using Resilio Sync, works great.
But it's probably cheaper and easier overall to pay for a bit more storage space on iCloud.
timmmay:
Google photos for sure
Eva888: I have already bought a new iPad with larger capacity and in the process of setting up. I don’t mind paying a one off fee but don’t want a subscription which is what iCloud offers.
Pay it annually instead of monthly then, it'll feel like a one off payment every year :)
Eva888:timmmay:
Thanks. Just checked google photos and seems to have unlimited storage and someone with an Apple commented on how great it is.
Wondering if one can easily use it to order prints off it, as that's the next big job once I can offload the photos somewhere.
You get to choose from 15GB "original quality photo backup" or unlimited "high quality" photo backup. High quality is unlimited but the photo quality is downgraded and resized.
https://support.google.com/photos/answer/6220791?co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop&hl=en