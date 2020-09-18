Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Eva888

103 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#275950 18-Sep-2020 11:44
Any suggestions for storing all my photos so still easily accessible as can’t back up my iPad to iCloud because my storage is full and I don’t want to buy more storage with a monthly cost.

gehenna
6477 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2567409 18-Sep-2020 11:56
Your best option is to spend the $3 a month for extra iCloud storage and just run Photos out of that, rather than locally on your iPad.  Either that or buy a new iPad with more storage if you don't want an ongoing subscription.  But, I mean, that's dumb.

timmmay
16368 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2567411 18-Sep-2020 11:57
Google Photos? Not sure if it stores full quality.

 

Alternately you can get a sync tool and sync to any cloud storage - Dropbox, AWS S3, B2, your PC. I backup photos from my Android phone to my PC using Resilio Sync, works great.

 

But it's probably cheaper and easier overall to pay for a bit more storage space on iCloud. 

 
 
 
 


Eva888

103 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2567415 18-Sep-2020 12:00
I have already bought a new iPad with larger capacity and in the process of setting up. I don’t mind paying a one off fee but don’t want a subscription which is what iCloud offers.

Eva888

103 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2567423 18-Sep-2020 12:08
timmmay:

Google Photos? Not sure if it stores full quality.


Alternately you can get a sync tool and sync to any cloud storage - Dropbox, AWS S3, B2, your PC. I backup photos from my Android phone to my PC using Resilio Sync, works great.


But it's probably cheaper and easier overall to pay for a bit more storage space on iCloud. 



Thanks. Just checked google photos and seems to have unlimited storage and someone with an Apple commented on how great it is.

Wondering if one can easily use it to order prints off it, as that's the next big job once I can offload the photos somewhere.

Linux
6795 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2567424 18-Sep-2020 12:10
Google photos for sure

gehenna
6477 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2567425 18-Sep-2020 12:11
Eva888: I have already bought a new iPad with larger capacity and in the process of setting up. I don’t mind paying a one off fee but don’t want a subscription which is what iCloud offers.

 

Pay it annually instead of monthly then, it'll feel like a one off payment every year :)

lNomNoml
1556 posts

Uber Geek


  #2567426 18-Sep-2020 12:13
Eva888:
timmmay:

 

Google Photos? Not sure if it stores full quality.

 

 

 

Alternately you can get a sync tool and sync to any cloud storage - Dropbox, AWS S3, B2, your PC. I backup photos from my Android phone to my PC using Resilio Sync, works great.

 

 

 

But it's probably cheaper and easier overall to pay for a bit more storage space on iCloud. 

 



Thanks. Just checked google photos and seems to have unlimited storage and someone with an Apple commented on how great it is.

Wondering if one can easily use it to order prints off it, as that's the next big job once I can offload the photos somewhere.

 

 

 

You get to choose from 15GB "original quality photo backup" or unlimited "high quality" photo backup. High quality is unlimited but the photo quality is downgraded and resized.

 

https://support.google.com/photos/answer/6220791?co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop&hl=en 

 

 

 
 
 
 


Eva888

103 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2567435 18-Sep-2020 12:26
I used to have Picasa on an old windows laptop that’s lurking in a closet also waiting for attention. Wonder if Picasa is connected with Google Photo's or can sync. Does anyone know?

