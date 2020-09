4K YouTube is supposed to work on Apple TV now that iOS 14 is out. I should be able to select the ellipsis of something I'm watching and choose the quality. The maximum I'm seeing on 4K files is 1080p, where it should be 1440p or 2160p. Is this working for anyone else? There's a fair bit of chatter online about this working fine for people, both now and during the beta, so I'm not sure what's going on with mine.