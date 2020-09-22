Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesNumber verification issues
marmel

1619 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#277033 22-Sep-2020 19:22
Send private message

My wife got a new work phone yesterday, iPhone SE 2020.

We set it up with a new Apple ID, phone started fine. We were able to make calls, send and receive txts etc. She was signed into iCloud with no issues.

However, in the settings we had an alert advising to verify the number. We tried receiving the code by txt numerous times, never arrived. Tried the option to verify by phone call, never received a call. Eventually we couldn’t try anymore as it said too many codes had been sent and to try later.

So this evening I have tried again with the same result. I even tried signing her out and rebooting phone, still wouldn’t work and now we can’t sign her back in at all because you need to receive a verification code to do that.

Spoke to Apple and they couldn’t get it sorted either, they have suggested we call the carrier (Spark) to see if there are any issues as to why the codes or phone calls couldn’t be received.

Is this likely? Can the SIM be set up in a way that the messages from Apple would be blocked? Waiting on hold now for Spark.

Has anyone struck this before?

marmel

1619 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2572338 22-Sep-2020 19:36
Send private message quote this post

UPDATE: got it sorted. Spoke to Spark, they did something there end and we then got the welcome to Spark message, not sure what it was but looks like something hadn’t quite completed their end. Now verified.

