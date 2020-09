Apple TV 4k

Since last week our TVNZ app wont play today's 6pm news. Plays yesterdays, plays other programs, but not the recently completed news bulletin. Message reads "Something went wrong. We can't find that show. Try again later". Was working fine until about a week ago.

I have updated the AppleTV to the latest TVOS (14.0.2), and deleted then re-installed the TVNZ app. Same deal.

Anyone else with this problem, or a fix for it?

TIA

Tony T.