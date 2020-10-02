Strange one here.

My wife has an iPhone SE 2020 with an Apple Watch 3. Since upgrading to iOS14 when she records an activity on her watch she no longer gets a map when she reviews her activity in the Fitness app on her phone. It was there before upgrading to iOS14 but not after.

What I've done.

Her watch hadn't been updated so I've updated her watch to watch OS7. Still no maps

By googling I've found advice regarding making sure locations services are set to "while using the app" in the privacy settings. Everything is enable and still no maps

My googling also suggested unpairing the watch and repairing. Did that too and still no maps

When recording an activity the GPS still records the distance properly but when you click on the map in the activity all you see is the green pin of the stating point. You don't get the route.

Has anyone come across this, any advice?