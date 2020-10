I think its 6am local time - daylight savings.

looking forward to my new iPhone (I upgrade every year), just have to decide which size I want. Smaller cheaper HomePod would be cool although I would be stretching to find rooms to put one as I already have the 3 of the existing ones. Airtags meh, I don't lose things so maybe I'm not the target audience. New ATV could be interesting depending on what they do with it beyond a simple spec bump. Over-ear headphones could be interesting too.