Hi all.

Who's getting up at 2am on Saturday to pre-oder the iPhone 12 Pro Max? And what colour are you getting?

That timing is based on converting 5 a.m. PST on Friday, November 6 to NZ time.

I've been following Geekzone for many years, but have finally created an account to jump into the forums.

I've had my XS Max since launch and it's going well, so I'm not too bothered about upgrading. The Mrs has an iPhone 7 Plus which we replaced the battery and Apple leather case back in March, so it works and looks like new.... but she's a bit bored of it now. She's not a techie so isn't bothered about the latest and greatest... so I'm thinking of doing a 'hand-me-down' with my XS Max and getting the 12 Pro Max.

I have an iPhone 11 Pro Max for work

I've always bought the Space Grey devices. But that gold looks appealing. Anyone else stuck between the safe option of graphite versus the shiny gold?